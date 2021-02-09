Video
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021
MIST wins global medical robotics competition

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

A Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) team has become the winner of the global "Medical Robotics for Contagious Diseases Challenge 2020."
A team of MIST students has been awarded £5,000 as championship prize money in the application category.
Team MIST won the award for developing a UVC disinfection robot named "UVC Purge V.2."
Other two winners in competition are Johns Hopkins University - in the "Innovation" category - and Leeds University - in the "Design" category.
Imperial College of London organised the multi-round qualifying and prestigious global competition. And UK Robotics and Autonomous System Network sponsored it.
The online award ceremony was held on February 4, said the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Monday.    -UNB



