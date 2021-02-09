Video
80 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 8: A total of 80 people were diagnosed with coronavirus positive in 24 hours till Monday noon after testing 1,520 samples at eight Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 72 are from Chattogram city and eight from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said. The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases has reached 33524.    -BSS
Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that among the total 33524 coronavirus infected persons, 26,196 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7320 are from different upazilas of the district.
The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 31,072 in the district with the healing of 33 more people as the percentage of recovery rate stands at 92.69 in the district, Dr Rabbi said.
The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as they were found coronavirus negative in two consecutives real- time PCR tests, he said.
Dr Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 368 with no fatalities reported afresh in the last 14 days.
Among the reported fatalities, 267 were the residents of the port city and the rest 101 were from different upazilas of the district
Besides, 1,524 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city.        BSS


