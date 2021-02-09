Video
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021
City News

Germany to support country’s textile education: UGC

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

GIZ, a German-based organisation, has expressed interest in providing more technical assistance to the country's textile education sector and creation of skilled human resources in it.
A three-member delegation, led by UGC member (administration) Professor Muhammad Alamgir and GIZ's project manager Christian Bachmann, expressed interest to start a new project while conducting a meeting in this regard on Monday, said a press release here.
The company has proposed a new project called 'Higher Education and Leadership Development for Sustainable Textiles in Bangladesh (HELD)'.
The proposed three-year project is expected to start this year to assist the Government of Bangladesh in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Development Policy, the release added.
UGC Secretary (additional responsibilities) Ferdous Zaman, Additional Director of Planning and Development of the Commission Durga Rani Sarkar and Deputy Director Roxana Laila were present, among others.
The project, worth about Taka 300 million (three million euros), would help in the expansion of higher education and building skilled human resources in the textile sector in Bangladesh.
It will also develop research in the textile and ready-made garments sector of the country and enhance the skills of the managers engaged in the sector.


