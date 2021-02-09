NSU waives 20pc tuition fees for spring session

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic and country's overall economic situation, North South University (NSU) authority announced that they would waive 20 percent of tuition fees for students for the upcoming Spring-2021 semester.

All student-activity fees (library fee, computer lab fee and other fees) have been waived.

As a result, the total waiver of the fees would amount approximately to 20% for Spring 2021, said a press release.

Mentionable, around 1300 children of the brave freedom fighters of 1971 have been given the opportunity to study at NSU without any fees.

Students of NSU who have lost their parents during Corona pandemic, have given scholarship by the university authority.

However, the university has provided financial assistance of 150 core taka to the students till date. Approximately TK 18 core has been provided as scholarship to meritorious and needy students over the last 12 months.

NSU staff members have donated 2 days of their salaries amounting Tk 50 lakh to relief fund of the Prime Minister.

The university has also distributed 11000 bags of relief materials through the Bangladesh Army and Police among the affected families during the pandemic.

