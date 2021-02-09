Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

NSU waives 20pc tuition fees for spring session

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Observer Desk

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic and country's overall economic situation, North South University (NSU) authority announced that they would waive 20 percent of tuition fees for students for the upcoming Spring-2021 semester.
All student-activity fees (library fee, computer lab fee and other fees) have been waived.
As a result, the total waiver of the fees would amount approximately to 20% for Spring 2021, said a press release.
Mentionable, around 1300 children of the brave freedom fighters of 1971 have been given the opportunity to study at NSU without any fees.
Students of NSU who have lost their parents during Corona pandemic, have given scholarship by the university authority.
However, the university has provided financial assistance of 150 core taka to the students till date. Approximately TK 18 core has been provided as scholarship to meritorious and needy students over the last 12 months.
NSU staff members have donated 2 days of their salaries amounting Tk 50 lakh to relief fund of the Prime Minister.
The university has also distributed 11000 bags of relief materials through the Bangladesh Army and Police among the affected families during the pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MIST wins global medical robotics competition
80 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Germany to support country’s textile education: UGC
NSU waives 20pc tuition fees for spring session
20kg gold stolen from Benapole
Some 110 officers and staff recruited for the Bangladesh Police Hospital
Graphic Novel Mujib to be fascinating to children: Zafar Iqbal
DMP arrests 39 in drug connection


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft