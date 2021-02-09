Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

20kg gold stolen from Benapole

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

BENAPOLE, Feb 8: Members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested a man from Munshiganj in connection with the stealing of 20 kg gold from Benapole Customs House.
The arrestee is Arshad Hossain, a customs officer and son of Azizul Haque of Mehendiganj in Barishal district.
Tipped off, a team of CID arrested Arshad from Munshiganj district on Saturday night, said inspector Sirajul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case. CID revealed the incident on Sunday.
A court sent Arshed to jail when he was produced before the court on Sunday. Police also sought remand for Arshad, said CID.
According to the case statement, a total of 19.3 kgs of gold worth Tk 10.43 crore were looted from the Benapole Customs House on November 7, 2019 when Arshed was in-charge of the vault of the customs house.
However, police found the vault intact. The close circuit cameras of the customs house were found closed during the incident.
Later, revenue officer Emdadul Haque filed a case with Benapole Port Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MIST wins global medical robotics competition
80 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Germany to support country’s textile education: UGC
NSU waives 20pc tuition fees for spring session
20kg gold stolen from Benapole
Some 110 officers and staff recruited for the Bangladesh Police Hospital
Graphic Novel Mujib to be fascinating to children: Zafar Iqbal
DMP arrests 39 in drug connection


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft