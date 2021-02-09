20kg gold stolen from Benapole

BENAPOLE, Feb 8: Members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested a man from Munshiganj in connection with the stealing of 20 kg gold from Benapole Customs House.

The arrestee is Arshad Hossain, a customs officer and son of Azizul Haque of Mehendiganj in Barishal district.

Tipped off, a team of CID arrested Arshad from Munshiganj district on Saturday night, said inspector Sirajul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case. CID revealed the incident on Sunday.

A court sent Arshed to jail when he was produced before the court on Sunday. Police also sought remand for Arshad, said CID.

According to the case statement, a total of 19.3 kgs of gold worth Tk 10.43 crore were looted from the Benapole Customs House on November 7, 2019 when Arshed was in-charge of the vault of the customs house.

However, police found the vault intact. The close circuit cameras of the customs house were found closed during the incident.

Later, revenue officer Emdadul Haque filed a case with Benapole Port Police Station.







