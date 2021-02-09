Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 39 in drug connection

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 39 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.
The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Sunday.
A total of 36,069 pieces of Yaba tablets, 187 grams of heroin, 25.9 kgs of cannabis and 30bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here.
A total of 30 cases have been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards.             -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MIST wins global medical robotics competition
80 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Germany to support country’s textile education: UGC
NSU waives 20pc tuition fees for spring session
20kg gold stolen from Benapole
Some 110 officers and staff recruited for the Bangladesh Police Hospital
Graphic Novel Mujib to be fascinating to children: Zafar Iqbal
DMP arrests 39 in drug connection


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft