DMP arrests 39 in drug connection

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 39 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Sunday.

A total of 36,069 pieces of Yaba tablets, 187 grams of heroin, 25.9 kgs of cannabis and 30bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here.

A total of 30 cases have been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards. -BSS







