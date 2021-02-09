

Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness



Bangladesh and the nation of Indo - Chinese Peninsula--Vietnam are on a roll. Both countries have been ravaged by war but rose like phoenix from the ashes, marking impressive progress in terms of development. Vietnam and Bangladesh also share common positions on various regional and international issues, and are working closely and supporting each other at international forums and the United Nations.



Both countries have gained enormously from trade and this success in trade has created wealth, employment opportunities and lifted millions above the poverty level in less than two decades. Moreover, both nations are now power-houses in the apparel industry and share similar growth targets. Vietnam's exports rose from $83.5 billion in 2010 to $279 billion in 2019, which is indeed astounding. Thus, our neighbouring countries appreciate and also plan to emulate our trading policies.



However, two of the key potential areas of cooperation are bilateral trade and the agricultural sector.



Prior the pandemic outbreak, bilateral trade turnover between the two countries marked a dramatic growth, exceeding $900 million, up 50 percent year-on-year. It is time set a billion dollars plus target for that matter.



Bangladesh needs to attract Vietnamese investors to come to Bangladesh and vice versa. In the agricultural sector, particularly in cashew nuts production, Vietnam is the number one hub in the world.



In that respect, it is important for us to have Vietnam as a friend and partner, because stronger ties lead to win-win cooperation. Both Bangladesh and Vietnam have their eyes set on becoming a developed nation in the coming future, Vietnam plans to achieve this goal by 2045 and Bangladesh by 2041. Undoubtedly, this reciprocal relation will help each other in achieving the goal.



Furthermore, Manpower, a similar significant asset both countries have, need to be utilized. The ambassador identified manpower as one of the key areas of cooperation. Vietnamese market is welcoming for skilled manpower, hence a mutual corporation and expanding work opportunities will be beneficial in this regard. But we need to remember movement of manpower is a two-way mechanism. Both countries need new techniques, favourable environment, new skills and potential manpower for a favourable outcome.



The road ahead for Bangladesh will not be easy one. In a rapidly globalizing world, we need all our allies to cooperate with us to meet our development goals. It is good to know that Vietnam is by our side. It is encouraging to note from a recent media report that the Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Chien looks forward to give a boost to bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Vietnam. While commenting on our ties with Vietnam he said, currently both countries are enjoying an admirable relationship and there is even a greater scope for cooperation between the two nations on the economic front.