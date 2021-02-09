Mental health amid Corona pandemic

Dear Sir

It has been said that, "A sound mind lives in a sound body." But can a sound body, with a worse mind be called stable or fit? The answer is, absolutely NO! There is no use of a perfect physical health where an individual is living with a bunch of depression and an unsound mental condition. So, the term "Mental Health" cannot be ignored or avoided.



Mental health is a term that includes our physiological, emotional status and social well being. It is as important as physical health. There are many factors that can be obstacles for a better condition one's mental health. For instance, Biological fact, situation based condition and mental trauma or abuse.



During the situation of the pandemic COVID-19, many people are jobless, homeless and suffering from a great depression. The cases of suicide are increasing. That proves the venerable condition of the mental health in this pandemic situation.



So in the pandemic situation as we are taking necessary steps for keeping safe our body from corona virus, it is also important to keep ourselves free from the viruses like, anxiety, depression which are destroying a sound mental health.



Nubaira Hafiz

Noakhali Science and Technology University