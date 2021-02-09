Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mental health amid Corona pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Dear Sir
It has been said that, "A sound mind lives in a sound body." But can a sound body, with a worse mind be called stable or fit? The answer is, absolutely NO! There is no use of a perfect physical health where an individual is living with a bunch of depression and an unsound mental condition. So, the term "Mental Health" cannot be ignored or avoided.

Mental health is a term that includes our physiological, emotional status and social well being. It is as important as physical health. There are many factors that can be obstacles for a better condition one's mental health. For instance, Biological fact, situation based condition and mental trauma or abuse.

During the situation of the pandemic COVID-19, many people are jobless, homeless and suffering from a great depression. The cases of suicide are increasing. That proves the venerable condition of the mental health in this pandemic situation.

So in the pandemic situation as we are taking necessary steps for keeping safe our body from corona virus, it is also important to keep ourselves free from the viruses like, anxiety, depression which are destroying a sound mental health.

Nubaira Hafiz
Noakhali Science and Technology University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mental health amid Corona pandemic
Going green can improve your home and life
Do we live in a post-colonial world?
Military shattering democracy in Myanmar
Defective paradigm to EFL teaching-learning
Banking on Al Jazeera report cannot be an option for BNP-Jamaat
Are we going to drown in polythene?
Action plan needed to control edible oil price


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft