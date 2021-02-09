

Going green can improve your home and life



Green building materials: There are many builders in metro cities who are going green on construction materials. By using green building materials, people would benefit in a tremendous way in terms of environment and economic performances. Green Building materials help improving air as well as water quality and in return, reduce construction cost.



Home cleaning products: Most home cleaning products contain chemicals that are harmful to your health and the environment. Eco-friendly products offer a safer alternative. They improve the quality of air in your home. These products do not because toxic fume built up and prevent stuff like skin and eye irritation, nausea and respiratory trouble. These days it is easy to go green by using eco-friendly cleaners that use natural ingredients and water as a solvent.You can also make these cleaners at home by using distilled vinegar, table salt and baking soda. By using eco-friendly products, you will protect the environment and improve your home too.



Cloth napkins: After having been used just once, millions of diapers are disposed every day in the world. The best way is to use reusable products made out of bamboo and cloth. They can be easily washed to use again and will also protect your baby from harmful chemicals used in making diapers.



Cloth Shopping Bags: Don't ask for a plastic shopping bag every time you go to the market. Reduce the use of plastic. Instead carry your own cloth bag. Many shops and supermarkets have stopped giving plastic bags or have started charging more for the bag to discourage people from using plastic bags.



Rechargeable Batteries: Normal batteries that contain toxic metals and several corrosive acids should not ram over your place, you should always collect them and dispose properly, so that they don't end up filling your backyard to give you as well as your clan an untoward effect. It's very complicated to recycle batteries as they contain dangerous metals such as lead. On the contrary, you should always opt for rechargeable batteries and take active role in the Go Green concept! These batteries will cost you a little more than normal batteries but in the long run you will save money and protect the environment too.



Why Don't you monitor the energy yourself: By checking on the electricity usage at your home, you can take your initiative way ahead and make sure there is a fair limit in the energy consumption. Energy monitors like wattmeter's will help you measure how measure how much electricity all the electric devices at your place are consuming, thereby enabling you to keep a proper track of the entire utilization.



Fix all the leaks ASAP: Do you have a leaky faucet at washroom or kitchen? It's time for you to repair the leak as soon as possible. Even though it's a slow drip, you should mend the same on a swift note. There are also some effective ways how you can check on the fact if your toilet is leaking. You can just put a few drops of food color in the cistern; in case, the color turns up, it proves that you have a leak. Asking some local hardware shop for advice will be the wisest decision on your part.



Create space for air-purifying houseplants: Are you fond of saplings? Then, it's time for you to invest in some air-purifying houseplants. Why to waste money in electronic air-purifiers that will never filter your air naturally? Air-purifying houseplants, on the contrary, will disinfect the air naturally and help you improve your home in an eco-friendly manner.

Opt for natural ways to get rid of outdoor: Now when you are all set to go green at home, the next step you have got to take into consideration is neutralizing outdoor naturally. You don't have to go for all those harmful chemicals that could be a real threat to your household.



Always use organic pesticides: Even if you have to use pesticides, always make sure that they are made of organic products, so that they don't have an adverse effect on you as well as your family members. A number of researches have been conducted and it's revealed that inorganic pesticides are full of harmful materials that have cancer-causing components. Thus, avoiding such risky elements and taking recourse to organic products will be the wisest act on your part.



Act Smart While Cleaning: By using eco-friendly tools and essential oils for cleaning, you can again take an initiative towards going green. The chemical cleaners available in the market are prone to causing diseases. Natural cleaners, on the other hand, are always environment-friendly. It's not only easy but also amazingly cheap to make your own cleaners at home. You can easily bump into the Internet and check out some easy steps for the same.



Follow these eco-friendly steps and be proud that you are doing well for the environment.

The writer is International

Green Building Expert













