

Do we live in a post-colonial world?



Hence, this treatise argues that we do live in a post-colonial world, but the envisioned equality has not manifested yet, as former colonies are still victims of exploitation and power imbalances. To illustrate this contention, I argue the following: firstly, postcolonial legacy via global modernity disadvantages former colonies that had inherited a poor economy due to decades of colonial expropriation. Secondly, the inequality in power dynamics has given way for the west to perpetuate cultural hegemony by determining what constitutes as civilized. Thirdly, despite the formal acknowledgment of political sovereignty, the Orient is misrepresented to justify American imperial power.



We live in an unequal post-colonial world because globalization has enabled the global west to use their economic dominance to retain asymmetrical trade relations. Globalization enables the 'metropoles' wealth to be secured as poor inherited infrastructure limits former colonies to fully capitalize on natural resources. Following colonization through FDI, MNCs extracted natural resources such as oil in Nigeria. Through economic globalization Britain still retains access to resources in other countries.



This way the "metropole'' access to natural resources is still maintained proving Seth correct that through globalization the pecuniary interests of the "metropole" is prioritized at the cost of perpetuating poverty in the "periphery". Thus, corresponding with Luxemburg claims that capitalism only works when exploitative labour relations are exported abroad. In fact, Nigeria still has to buy back the oil extracted from their own country demonstrating that postcolonial economic relations remain unequal despite independence. Therefore, we live in a post- colonial world where exploitative economic relationships continue as independence of colonial countries fails to bring equality.



On the other hand, globalization had shown fast economic growth for Asia's tiger economies, but that growth came at the cost of absorbing western notions of modernization. For example, Japan had to allow US to rehabilitate its economy, politics, and social spheres. Thus, echoing colonial hierarchies where Japans' legitimacy as an equal sovereign state depended on how closely it adhered to international law stipulated by western values. This exemplifies John Hobsons' opinion on the post colonial system that manifests by inculcating western ideologies and hence creating a "European big bang theory of world politics'' according to Seth.



Since North Korea, unlike Japan, refused to reform to a similar democratic structure they faced economic isolation. They were isolated whereas Japan had flourished as they exported automobiles, steel and semiconductors. Hence, globalization paves the way for colonial hierarchies to be reproduced via asymmetric economic relations which forces a country to accept norms dictated by the west. Therefore, the west's dominance over East perpetuates exploitative economic relations enabling the postcolonial order to continue.



Cultural categorizations are still being used to promote western definitions of civilization to retain power imbalance that existed during colonization in the post-colonial world. As a result, a world order in which colonial rationality passes as civilization emerges. The post colonialism perspective rightly claims that international relations did not take into consideration the cultural hegemony colonials had entrenched into the world order. Thus, currently, cultural civilization is interlinked with absorbing western standards of morality. In a post-colonial world, we inherit the colonial legacy which from a postcolonial perspective produces a forced unequal binding of colonist and colonial countries.



Thus, a western cultural hegemony propagating "colonial rationality" becomes a "normalized world order". For example, countries like India that were formerly open to transgender rights only reinstated this marginalized group after the west normalized transgender rights. In fact according to Seth this forced binding dichotomizes the east and west as civilized and uncivilized to justify Europe's disparate power system. This echoes the concept of European enlightenment rhetoric that is embedded in the current system of international relations. Therefore, cultural categories are still being used to inculcate axiomatic western hegemony into the international doctrine and therefore sustaining postcolonial hierarchies to justify power imbalances in a post-colonial world.



However, there are multiple instances where countries rejected western ideals but faced isolation in the form of sanctions. South Asia is a great example of how culturally the country has thrived and rejected western assumptions about religion. Despite being colonized they had retained their culture and religion and accommodated the laws to give equal representation for minorities at least legally. But most importantly they retained the right to sovereignty by changing homophobic British laws and giving transgender people equal representation. India and Pakistan had further chosen not to sign the NPT as they put their states security above conforming to hierarchal pressure.



Nonetheless, these former colonies still face western cultural hegemony as sanctions were used by the US to discourage explosives despite ironically, they would continue to hold nuclear weapons. Therefore, we still live in a postcolonial world despite these former colonies imposing their own agency, as International law seems to be selectively enforced and smaller countries are criticized for building nuclear weapons. On the other hand, the US using nuclear weapons isn't questioned formally. This hypocrisy exemplifies US imperialism that replicates the colonial indoctrination of cultural hegemony that is still embedded in the current post-colonial world to sustain power imbalances in the world order.



An extension of this cultural hegemony is when divisive dogma is translated into international politics where the sovereignty of third world countries is constantly undermined. For example, in the Orient, Said dispels western disillusionment of the Orientalists like Levi who feel that the orient is threatened by the western "superior civilization". The continuous intervention of western powers led the orientalists to re-examine the geographical area at large. Orientalists justified breaches of sovereignty via intervention in the orient to propagate American political influence regionally.



On the other hand, neo-liberalists would argue the role of international organizations had maintained equal sovereignty between countries but realistically these institutions are powerless in their enforcement process. Postcolonial theory offers a more realistic approach to the current world by first decolonizing international relations which assumes a Westphalian understanding of "equal sovereignty". While the "sovereign western ego" had materialized through Lewis's work we can see he believes "revolution (in the Arab countries) is excitement, sedition, setting up a petty sovereignty".



Therefore, sovereignty is ascribed to a superstructure and the right to sovereignty excludes the orient. This feeds into "the western ego" that was dampened by Britain and France's loss of the Suez Canal in 1956. While Egyptian nationalism had won out in this case, the role of international organizations supporting sovereignty remains stagnant. The US blatantly rejects the ICCs' allegations against US personnel in Afghanistan and continues to conduct illegal proxy wars to retain its influence regionally.



Thus, neo-liberal argument of equal sovereignty prevailing was undermined by the lack of enforcement. This lack of enforcement perpetuates divisive dogma between the East and the west, proving the right to sovereignty is exclusive to powerful countries. Therefore, this justifies that we live in a post-colonial world where divisive dogma persists to retain power dynamics favouring western countries.



In conclusion, the post-colonial world from the postcolonial perspective reflects the product of historical exploitation taking a different form in the contemporary world. These inequalities persist through globalization, cultural hegemony and selective enforcement of international law.

The writer is intern at Bangladesh Enterprise Institute



