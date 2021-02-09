

Defective paradigm to EFL teaching-learning



But when he asked that pretended wise man if he had any connection with the theft , the man answered promptly 'yes' and again the officer inquired if there was anybody accompanied him while thieving, the man again replied 'no' and at last the police officer ordered to arrest him. This time the man happily cried 'very good'.



Behind telling this story there goes a sample math that only learning a few words or a couple of sentences do not at all guarantee of increasing your level of English. In Bangladesh you see a number of unauthorized English learning centres targeting the learners of different education levels with cheap motivation.



These unauthorized learning centres offer different English courses. The name of each course starts with an adjective such as natural spoken course, bullet spoken course, and smart spoken course, etc. They claim to make the learners smart but do the learners really become smart after completing those courses? Oppositely, these courses hardly undergo the widely experimented methodology of teaching and learning.



These learning centres apply their own styles of teaching --- a cross breeding methodology suited to carry on their business purpose as you know, they frequently offer short courses for their learning clients ranging between two and four months and attract their clients revealing many more misinformation of the existing English teaching and learning in the country.



There are two types of English courses these centres offer; one is academic English courses for the students from class one to twelve class and the other is related to developing job skills and language skills of the people of different walks and professions.



By introducing these two English courses they cover a wide range of learning community. Findings of different literatures demonstrate that in regard to teaching academic English they select a number of important portions of the book and encourage the learners to get accustomed to memorization focusing in increasing grade points rather than enduring and long-term achievements.



And similarly while teaching English courses for developing language and other soft skills they are found to be engrossed with some sorts of techniques devoid of stable methodology that fail to attain the subsequent success in learning going unreported discovering the scientific ways that have never ending positive consequence in building up language skills.



However, like other non-native countries communicative English has been introduced over the years with a motto to accelerating communicative competence of learners in different contexts but there may find the discrepancies between the curriculum and assessment systems pointing at poor English performance of our learners.



Besides, in the guise of communicative teaching most of the teachers are found to teach their students following their own favourable methods which works neither in the communicative approach nor in the traditional approach having little output in case of teaching and learning and in most cases it is tough to ensure individual feedback for every student due to constraints of class hour and the huge number of students attending the class.



Again we see another point that teachers are not well trained to cope with the quality methodology of English teaching, rather are found to emphasize on a selective of questions provided to students for memorization thinking important for examination.



Similarly, students along with their guardians are very much engrossed in getting instant incentives by obtaining good grades and hardly think of long-term benefits of learning English that refrains them from the appropriate platform of learning.



As higher studies, jobs and researches and many more things are closely connected and dependent on English learning, poor English knowledge is not but a burden for the learners. So many learners and their parents get attracted by the publicity of different tutoring centres promising to make them expertise in English skills.



But is this the right way of developing English efficiency? Studies reveal that informal coaching education cannot be the ultimate way of English learning as suggesting defective ways of teaching may have severe negative impact on our students' existence and attitudes.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University







