1,776 take vaccines in four dists on first day



The coronavirus vaccination campaign has begun across the country on Sunday. The photos show- RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton speaking at the inaugural programme at Rajshahi Divisional Police Hospital (1); Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP, inaugurating the vaccination campaign in Lohagara of Chattogram (2); State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru taking the vaccine at Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital (3); and SP Pankaj Chandra Roy being vaccinated at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital (4). photoS: observer

A total of 1,776 people took vaccines in four districts- Bagerhat, Bhola, Netrakona and Noakhali, on the first day.

BAGERHAT: The vaccination programme has been inaugurated in the district at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital in the morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) ANM Faizul Haque took the first vaccine at around 10:25am. Senior Staff Nurse of the hospital Shamim Ara Khanam injected the first vaccine.

Later, Superintend of Police (SP) Pankaj Chandra Roy, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir and National Security Intelligence (NSI) Joint Director Md Shariful Islam, among others, have also been vaccinated in the programme.

A total of 48,000 doses of vaccine will be given in the district in first phase.

A total of 200 people took the vaccine on the first day.

To make the vaccination programme successful, a total of 110 booths have been set up in nine upazilas where 220 health workers and 440 volunteers are working relentlessly.

BHOLA: DC Mohammad Masud Alam Siddiq inaugurated the vaccination programme at Bhola Sadar Hospital in the district town.

Former CS Dr Rathindranath Majumdar took the first vaccine at around 11am. CS Dr Md Rezaul Islam said a total of 60,000 doses of vaccine will be given here in first phase. Eight booths have been set up in the district to make the programme successful.

A total of 100 people will be vaccinated in each day from 8am to 2pm in the district, the CS added.

NETRAKONA: The vaccination programme has been inaugurated in the district, as elsewhere in the country.

State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, took first vaccine at Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Later, Asim Kumar Ukil, MP, DC Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, SP Akbar Ali Munshi and CS Dr Md Selim Mia, among others, have also been vaccinated in the programme.

CS Dr Md Selim Mia said a total 72,000 doses of vaccine will be given here in first phase. A total of 3,441 people have, so far, registered to take the vaccine in the district.

Of them, 1,007 people were vaccinated on the first day.

NOAKHALI: The vaccination programme was inaugurated in nine upazilas of the district in the morning.

Lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury took the first vaccine at Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital at around 10am.

Later, HM Ibrahim, MP, took the vaccine at Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex at around 11am.

CS Dr Masum Iftekhar said a total of 3,000 people have, so far, registered to take the vaccine in the district.

Of them, 469 people including 389 men and 80 women were vaccinated on the first day. A total 33 booths under 10 centres have been set up in the district to make the programme successful, the CS added.

RAJSHAHI: Coronavirus vaccination programme has begun in the district on Sunday morning, as elsewhere in the country.

The programme has been inaugurated at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at around 10am.

Fazle Hossain Badsha, MP, and general secretary of Workers Party of Bangladesh, took the first vaccine.

Later, Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, DC Abdul Jalil, RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Qayyum Talukdar and Professor Taslima Khatun, among others, were also vaccinated in the programme. The much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination campaign that has begun across the country on Sunday is going on in the districts.A total of 1,776 people took vaccines in four districts- Bagerhat, Bhola, Netrakona and Noakhali, on the first day.BAGERHAT: The vaccination programme has been inaugurated in the district at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital in the morning.Deputy Commissioner (DC) ANM Faizul Haque took the first vaccine at around 10:25am. Senior Staff Nurse of the hospital Shamim Ara Khanam injected the first vaccine.Later, Superintend of Police (SP) Pankaj Chandra Roy, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir and National Security Intelligence (NSI) Joint Director Md Shariful Islam, among others, have also been vaccinated in the programme.A total of 48,000 doses of vaccine will be given in the district in first phase.A total of 200 people took the vaccine on the first day.To make the vaccination programme successful, a total of 110 booths have been set up in nine upazilas where 220 health workers and 440 volunteers are working relentlessly.BHOLA: DC Mohammad Masud Alam Siddiq inaugurated the vaccination programme at Bhola Sadar Hospital in the district town.Former CS Dr Rathindranath Majumdar took the first vaccine at around 11am. CS Dr Md Rezaul Islam said a total of 60,000 doses of vaccine will be given here in first phase. Eight booths have been set up in the district to make the programme successful.A total of 100 people will be vaccinated in each day from 8am to 2pm in the district, the CS added.NETRAKONA: The vaccination programme has been inaugurated in the district, as elsewhere in the country.State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, took first vaccine at Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.Later, Asim Kumar Ukil, MP, DC Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, SP Akbar Ali Munshi and CS Dr Md Selim Mia, among others, have also been vaccinated in the programme.CS Dr Md Selim Mia said a total 72,000 doses of vaccine will be given here in first phase. A total of 3,441 people have, so far, registered to take the vaccine in the district.Of them, 1,007 people were vaccinated on the first day.NOAKHALI: The vaccination programme was inaugurated in nine upazilas of the district in the morning.Lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury took the first vaccine at Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital at around 10am.Later, HM Ibrahim, MP, took the vaccine at Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex at around 11am.CS Dr Masum Iftekhar said a total of 3,000 people have, so far, registered to take the vaccine in the district.Of them, 469 people including 389 men and 80 women were vaccinated on the first day. A total 33 booths under 10 centres have been set up in the district to make the programme successful, the CS added.RAJSHAHI: Coronavirus vaccination programme has begun in the district on Sunday morning, as elsewhere in the country.The programme has been inaugurated at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at around 10am.Fazle Hossain Badsha, MP, and general secretary of Workers Party of Bangladesh, took the first vaccine.Later, Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, DC Abdul Jalil, RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Qayyum Talukdar and Professor Taslima Khatun, among others, were also vaccinated in the programme.