Akram Hossain Mandal

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Akram Hossain Mandal, younger brother of former lawmaker late Kudratullah Mandal, died of old age complications at his residence in Haluaghat Upazila of the district at around 4am on Monday. He was 87.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Mojakhali Government Primary School Field at around 3pm.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left four sons, four daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Aftab Uddin

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Freedom Fighter (FF) Aftab Uddin died of old age complications at his residence in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday dawn. He was 70.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Damgaon Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

FF Aftab left wife, five sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Sajeda Akhter Saju

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Sajeda Akhter Saju, wife of martyred intellectual Abdur Rahman, died of old age complications at her residence in Hazipara area under Nageshwari Municipality of the district on Saturday evening. He was 75.

She was a retired teacher of Nageshwari Girls' Government Primary School.

She left two sons, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.









