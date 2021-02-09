Three found dead in three districts

Three people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Moulvibazar and Narsingdi, in two days.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from a locked house in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 32, son of Abdus Sattar Mandal, a resident of Madhya Sultanpur Guchchha Village under Shibnagar Union in the upazila. He was a van-puller by profession.

The deceased's sister Amena Begum said they found Rafiqul's room locked from outside.

Later, they saw him hanging from the ceiling through a hole in the fence and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the house and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Md Fakhrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that it cannot be said whether he committed suicide or was murdered.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Sreemangal Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Asma Begum, 22, wife of Md Abdul Halim, a resident of Alishar Kul area in the upazila.

The deceased's husband said he saw the hanging body of his wife inside the house in the morning.

Alea Begum, elder sister of the deceased, said her sister might have been killed by the members of her father-in-laws's house over family feud.

Sreemangal PS OC Md Abdus Salek confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her residence in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Parvin Akhter, 20, wife of Md Asif of Munshipara Village under Charmandalia Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Mannan of Khaliabaid Village under Krishnapur Union.

The deceased's family sources said Asif was a drug addict. The couple often locked into altercation following this.

However, Parvin's mobile phone was switched off for last two days.

Later, her body was found under a bed in a room of her in-law's house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police suspect that she might have been strangled.

Rampur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Md Mominul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway.









