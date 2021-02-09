Video
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:47 AM
Home Countryside

Jamuna fertilisers get rotten under open sky

Dealers decline to distribute

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The photo shows fertilisers rotting under the open sky in Sarishabari Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows fertilisers rotting under the open sky in Sarishabari Upazila. photo: observer

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Feb 8: Thousands of tonnes of fertiliser of Jamuna Fertiliser Company Ltd (JFCL) are rotting under the open sky at Tarakandi area of Sarishabari Upazila of the district
Witnesses said, the fertilisers are getting damaged due to sun-shine and fog. Their packing bags are old and torn.  Dealers are declining to receive these, according to official and unofficial sources.
But it was alleged, the dealers are being made compelled to receive the fertilisers.
To protest this, dealers went on a strike from Saturday morning keeping suspended receiving and supplying of fertilisers.
According to dealers, a total 12 tonnes of fertiliser have been allocated to each truck of every BCIC listed dealer. Of these, one tonne fertiliser is produced by KAFCO. This one tonne has been mandatory for dealers to receive.     
KAFCO's fertilisers have been lying piled beyond godowns in an open place for a long time. As a result, these are rotting. Wrapping bags are old and torn, dealers said. These fertilisers have lost quality after being turned coagulated or dissolute.
 General Secretary of Tarakandi Truck & Tank Lorry Owner Association Ashraful Alam Manik said, KAFCO's one tonne fertiliser is coagulated and dissolute and not saleable to farmers.
 These are stockpiled in godowns of dealers, and each dealer is counting  loss of Tk 16,000 per truck, he added.
  On Saturday, striking dealers of 19 districts suspended fertiliser receiving and supplying in the factory command area, he further said.
In-charge (Sale Divison) of JFCL Obaidur Rahman said, the current stock of JFCL fertiliser stands at 62,000 MT while KAFCO's stock 21,000 MT.
Terming this fertiliser sub-standard, dealers  stopped receiving,  he added.     
 To mention, on September 22 last year, dealers had suspended supply of fertilisers due to the same reason. Later, they withdrew their strike on assurance of meeting their demand by the authority. But the authority has done the same thing again, and the dealers have also repeated their strike.


