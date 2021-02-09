Video
Home Countryside

37 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 8: A total of 37 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours.
 Some 13 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,375 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
Of the newly infected people, six are in Rajshahi, six in Sirajganj and one in Naogaon   districts.
Among the total infected, 23,771 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Sunday        morning.
Earlier, some 24 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,362 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information at noon.
Of the newly infected people, eleven are in Bogura, eight in Sirajganj, three in Pabna, one in Rajshahi and one in Naogaon districts.
Among the total infected, 23,702 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till the morning.


