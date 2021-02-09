Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts

Seven people including three women were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Narayanganj, Natore, Naogaon and Joypurhat, in three days.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police detained a young man along with yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district early Monday.

Detained Mozammel, 28, is a resident of Marabdi Village in the upazila.

Taltala Bazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Ahsan Ullah said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Belpara area at early hours and nabbed Mozammel with 47 yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sonargaon Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police, in a drive, arrested two people including a woman with 2.5kg of hemp from Gurudaspur Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Neharul Mandol, 40, son of late Moslem Mandol, and Shikha Akhter, 38, wife of Merajul Islam, residents of Kaburhat area in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur PS Md Abdur Razzak said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Kachikata Toll Plaza at night and arrested the duo with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail, the OC added.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman and her daughter with 30 yaba tablets from Porsha Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Asia, 46, wife of Jabbar of Bishnupur Rangapukur Village in the upazila, and her daughter Ilma, 23.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Jorapukur Aambagan area and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.

JOYPURHAT: Police have arrested a union parishad (UP) member and his associate with tapentadol tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The detained persons are Abdul Matin, 40, member of Ward No. 3 in Dogachi Union of the upazila, and Tahidul Islam Jonney, 30, of Dhamoirhat Upazila in Naogaon.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers detained them along with 700 pieces of Tapentadol tablets from Pakarmatha area in the upazila in the evening.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan confirmed the matter, adding that drug addicts take this pill as an alternative to yaba tablet and heroine.









