Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:46 AM
Schoolboy  ‘kills self’ at Mohammadpur

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Feb 8: A    schoolboy allegedly committed suicide in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday out of huff with his mother.
Deceased Zakaria Fakir, 15, a tenth grader at Balidia High School, was the son of a brick field worker Gias Fakir of Balidia Village.
Quoting family, police said Zakaria wanted some money to his mother. Being denied, he hanged himself in the afternoon.
An unnatural death case has been filed with Mohammadpur Police Station in this connection.


