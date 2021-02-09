Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Two people were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Munshiganj and Jashore, in two days.
MUNSHIGANJ: A woman was strangulated allegedly by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.
Deceased Parul Begum, 42, was the wife of Alamgir Khan, a resident of Nawabganj Upazila in Dhaka. She lived with her husband in a rented house in Kashipur Village of Sadar Upazila in Munshiganj.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique said the couple had long been in conjugal dispute.
As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between them at around 1am. At one stage, Alamgir strangulated Parul.
Later, locals made a call to national emergency helpline 999 and informed about the incident.
Being informed, police recovered the body and detained Alamgir from the house at around 3am.
However, police detained Alamgir in this connection, the OC added.
JASHORE: A college student has been beaten to death in Monirampur Upazila of the district early Sunday.
Deceased Borhan Kabir, 18, was a second year student of Monirampur Govt College. He was the son of Ahsanul Kabir of Mohonpur area in the upazila.
Police, however, arrested a man in this connection.
Local sources said Borhan went to Khalia area by his bicycle at around 9:30am on Saturday. At that time one Nayeem was talking with someone over phone parking his motorcycle nearby.
Borhan, asked the motorcycle's key to Nayeem threatening him if the key was not given he would poison Nayeem to death.
Being angered by the threat, Nayeem severely beat Borhan with a stick and left him in a pulse field.
He was rushed to the upazila health complex first and later, shifted to Jashore Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
As his condition much deteriorated, he was referred to Dhaka.  Later, Borhan died on way to Dhaka at early hours on Sunday.
A case has been filed with Monirampur PS in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,776 take vaccines in four dists on first day
Obituary
Three found dead in three districts
Jamuna fertilisers get rotten under open sky
37 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts
A remembrance meeting on late Journalist Adv Abdul Qaiyum
Schoolboy  ‘kills self’ at Mohammadpur


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft