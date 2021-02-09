Two murdered in two districts

Two people were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Munshiganj and Jashore, in two days.

MUNSHIGANJ: A woman was strangulated allegedly by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Parul Begum, 42, was the wife of Alamgir Khan, a resident of Nawabganj Upazila in Dhaka. She lived with her husband in a rented house in Kashipur Village of Sadar Upazila in Munshiganj.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique said the couple had long been in conjugal dispute.

As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between them at around 1am. At one stage, Alamgir strangulated Parul.

Later, locals made a call to national emergency helpline 999 and informed about the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and detained Alamgir from the house at around 3am.

JASHORE: A college student has been beaten to death in Monirampur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Borhan Kabir, 18, was a second year student of Monirampur Govt College. He was the son of Ahsanul Kabir of Mohonpur area in the upazila.

Local sources said Borhan went to Khalia area by his bicycle at around 9:30am on Saturday. At that time one Nayeem was talking with someone over phone parking his motorcycle nearby.

Borhan, asked the motorcycle's key to Nayeem threatening him if the key was not given he would poison Nayeem to death.

Being angered by the threat, Nayeem severely beat Borhan with a stick and left him in a pulse field.

He was rushed to the upazila health complex first and later, shifted to Jashore Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

As his condition much deteriorated, he was referred to Dhaka. Later, Borhan died on way to Dhaka at early hours on Sunday.

A case has been filed with Monirampur PS in this connection.







