Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:46 AM
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Four people were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Gopalganj and Khulna, on Sunday.
RAJSHAHI:  A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Charghat Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 35, son of Kofi Mridha, a resident of Salampur Village in Lalpur Upazila of Natore.
Police and local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle carrying Khairul on the Charghat-Bagha Road in the upazila in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charghat Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.
JOYPURHAT: A man was killed as a tractor hit his motorcycle in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus, 55, a resident of Sadar Upazila.
Panchbibi PS OC Polash Chandra Dev said a sand-laden tractor hit the motorcycle carrying Abdul Quddus in Nayapara area in the evening, leaving him critically injured.
He was then taken to Joypurhat Adhuniuk Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.
GOPALGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Zainal Hossain Emon, 25, son of Ayub Ali, a resident of Kalkini Upazila in Madaripur.
Local sources said Emon fell in a roadside ditch after he lost control over the steering of his motorcycle in Debgram area, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Milon Goldar, 38, son of late Shahajahan Goldar of Telikhali Village in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur. He worked as a van-puller of 'Mahid Food' in Zero Point area in Khulna City.
Police and local sources said a truck hit a van in Jilerdanga Guturia area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway at around 10:30am, leaving its puller seriously injured.
He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Chuknagar Highway PS OC Md Nasir Uddin Majumdar confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the truck.


