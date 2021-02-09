Pope for freeing political prisoners

VATICAN CITY, Feb 8: Pope Francis, in his annual "state of the world" address to diplomats, on Monday urged Myanmar's military coup leaders to free political prisoners and return to the path of democracy.

The pope made his appeal as tens of thousands joined a third day of nationwide demonstrations in Myanmar against the military's removal of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi a week ago.

Francis, 84, remained standing for nearly two hours in a sign that a recent flare-up of his sciatica that had forced him to delay the annual meeting with world diplomats by two weeks had passed.

Listing various conflicts, he spoke of his "affection and closeness" to the people of Myanmar, which he visited in 2017. -REUTERS







