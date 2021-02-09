Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Netanyahu denies corruption charges as trial resumes

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

JERUSALEM, Feb 8: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied corruption charges against him in a brief court appearance Monday, as his graft trial resumed weeks before a fourth national election inside two years.
Netanyahu, the first Israeli premier to be indicted in office, was formally charged last year over allegations that he accepted improper gifts and sought to trade regulatory favour with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.
He had been compelled to appear to deliver an in-person response to the charges, after last month formally submitting his innocent plea in writing.
"I confirm the written answer submitted in my name," Israel's longest-serving premier said, after Jerusalem court judge Rivka Feldman Friedman read out the charges against him.
Netanyahu was referring to a January 18 court filing from his defence team which said "the prime minister denies all charges" in each of the three separate cases against him.
The combative 71-year-old premier, who has previously blasted the charges as "fabricated and ludicrous", spent just 20 minutes inside the courtroom on Monday, entering and exiting amid a heavy security deployment and dozens of protesters.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seoul for Covid tests for pets
18 dead after Indian disaster
Pope for freeing political prisoners
Netanyahu denies corruption charges as trial resumes
Fatah, Hamas begin Cairo talks ahead of Palestinian polls
Bengal’s politics biggest reason for its condition: Modi
EU, UK and US to speak with Navalny team after Russia expels diplomats
Biden sets out firm line on Iran sanctions


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft