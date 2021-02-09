Video
Fatah, Hamas begin Cairo talks ahead of Palestinian polls

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

A resident reacts as Israeli forces demolish Bedouin tents and structures in the Humsa area east of the Palestinian village of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank, on February 8. photo : AFP

GAZA, Feb 8:  Leaders of rival Palestinian factions began Egyptian-brokered reconciliation talks in Cairo on Monday to try to heal long-standing internal divisions, ahead of planned Palestinian elections later this year.
Egypt has tried in vain for 14 years to reconcile Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's nationalist Fatah faction and its bitter rival Hamas, the armed Islamist movement that opposes any negotiations with Israel.
No Palestinian elections have been held in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem for 15 years.
As well as Hamas and Fatah there are thought to be around a dozen other factions represented in the Cairo talks. Among those invited was Islamic Jihad, a militant group which boycotted the 1996 and 2006 elections and which, Palestinian sources said, is now considering whether to take part this year.    -REUTERS


