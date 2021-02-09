Bengal’s politics biggest reason for its condition: Modi

NEW DELHI, Feb 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday compared the Mamata Banerjee government to a second version of the Left Front government in Bengal and said there has been a "rebirth of communism" under her rule. The indicator, he said, was that politics has been criminalized and administration has been politicized in the state.

The state's politics is the "biggest reason for its condition," he said

"Bengal wants to ask Trinamool -- those who fired on the people of Nandigram -- why is she taking the same people in her party," the Prime Minister said at a political rally in Haldia -- considered the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December.

Using a football analogy Narendra Modi said: "TMC has made many back to back fouls which includes misgovernance, violence, corruption, and attack on beliefs of people. People of Bengal love football and they are watching everything. Soon Bengal is going to show 'Ram card' to TMC".

Modi told his supporters that "in Bengal, our fight is with TMC but we also need to be careful of their hidden friends. Left, Congress and TMC are involved in match mixing behind the curtains. In Delhi, they meet & discuss politics. In Kerala, Congress & Left have made a deal to loot the state for 5 years each". Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, PM Modi said, "In the first year of Mamata Government, it became clear that what West Bengal had got was not 'parivartan' but the revival of the left and that too with interest. The revival of the left meant the revival of corruption, crime, violence, and attacks on democracy." -NDTV







