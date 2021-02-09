Video
UK, EU urge UNHRC special session on Myanmar

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

GENEVA, Feb 8: Britain and the European Union requested Monday that the United Nations Human Rights Council hold a special session in response to the ongoing political crisis Myanmar.
The call comes came a week after Myanmar's generals conducted a coup in the country.
"The United Kingdom would like to inform all colleagues that together with the European Union, we have submitted a request for a special session on the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar," Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador in Geneva, told a council organisational     meeting.
Myanmar's military last week detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dozens of other members of her National League for Democracy party, ending a decade of civilian rule and triggering international condemnation.
Braithwaite said the call was "in response to the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar, the arbitrary detention of democratically elected politicians and civil society by the military," which he said had "grave implications for human rights in the country".
"We must respond urgently to the plight of the people of Myanmar and the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation there," he said.
Braithwaite said the backers of the special session call would inform other council members soon about the drafting of a resolution on the issue.
He said the motion had the support of an additional 19 of the council's 47 members.
That means in principle that the request would fulfil the requirement for the backing of at least a third of the council's members, paving the way for a special session prior to the next regular council session, which kicks off on February 22.
But, he stressed, "our withdrawal in June 2018 did nothing to encourage meaningful change, but instead created a vacuum of US leadership, which countries with authoritarian agendas have used to their       advantage."
"To address the council's deficiencies and ensure it lives up to its mandate, the United States must be at the table using the full weight of our diplomatic leadership."
"It is our view that the best way to improve the council is to engage with it and its members in a principled fashion," he said.
"We strongly believe that when the United States engages constructively with the council, in concert with our allies and friends, positive change is within reach."    -AFP


