ManC thrash Liverpool to close in on Premier League title



Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (L) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 7, 2021. photo: AFP

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice and missed a penalty as Pep Guardiola's men moved five points clear of Manchester United, with a game in hand, at the top of the table.

A third consecutive home defeat leaves Liverpool 10 points off the top in fourth, having also played a game more than City.

Raheem Sterling and the outstanding Phil Foden were also on target for the visitors on a day to forget for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was at fault for two of City's goals.

"Huge victory for us, said Guardiola. "I take into consideration the fact we won after we missed a penalty and conceded a goal. The way we reacted, that made the difference."

City's club record run of 14 consecutive wins, 10 of which have come in the league, has seen them pull away from the pack at the top of the table from what seemed a wide-open title race just a few weeks ago.

"It's an important win but it is February," added Guardiola.

"Of course the gap to fifth is big right now and that means for the Champions League for next season it is important but 10 wins in a row in this period is something exceptional."

After a club record-breaking run of 68 league games unbeaten at Anfield, Liverpool have now lost three consecutive home league games for the first time since 1963.

But Jurgen Klopp defended his side's performance until Alisson's first error allowed Gundogan to restore City's lead 17 minutes from time.

"We scored our goal and in that moment it was possible the game goes in our direction, but Alisson made two massive mistakes," said Klopp.

"Apart from that the game ends 1-1. The performance was good enough at least to draw, and that's it.

"We just have to carry on. It's not the best moment of our lives, we have to fight but we have to play as well."

After three seasons battling City for major honours, Liverpool have run out of gas in an injury-hit campaign.

Klopp again paired midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson together at centre-back, despite new loan signing Ozan Kabak being available on the bench.

