Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:45 AM
Home Sports

Kyle Mayers dreamt of playing Test cricket for West Indies, says his elated father

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
BIPIN DANI

Kyle Mayers, who scored a double hundred on his debut Test against Bangladesh on Sunday always dreamt of playing for the West Indies, according to his father and personal coach Shirley Clarke.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Barbados, he said, "Kyle scoring a double hundred on debut is an awesome feeling first as a father and then as his personal coach. Kyle has always dreamt of playing for the West Indies especially Test cricket and was waiting to seize his opportunity once given the chance".
"Words cannot explain the way I feel about this performance. Going on to win the Man of the Match was always fitting since he would have created history personally to get his team over the line and the West Indies team would have also created history by achieving the highest run chase in a fourth innings".
"Overall Kyle is a very positive person; he is also humble and willing to learn from each situation. I strongly believe that the innings that he played was very special and will inspire a lot of youngsters in the Caribbean and on top of that bring back some hope for the Windies supporters".
Citing the most scary moment in the family-life, the dad adds, "Kyle was once stuck in Dominica during a hurricane and all communication was lost for a couple days. That was probably the most scary moment in my life not knowing if he was still alive. I am very grateful to God that he made it through that difficult time and today we can celebrate along with all the people in the West Indies  a historic moment that will be remembered forever", he signed off.





