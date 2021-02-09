Video
Bangabandhu Inter-district Volleyball begins Wednesday

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bangabandhu Inter-district Volleyball competition begins from Wednesday (Feb.10) at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.
Dhaka 10 constituency parliament member Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP is expected to inaugurate the seven-day meet as the chief guest at 2 pm.
Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF), a total of twelve district teams from across the country, split into four groups, will compete in the meet, which will be held to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In this regard, a press conference held on Monday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium to provide all the details of the meet.    -BSS


