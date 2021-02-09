Video
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:44 AM
Two matches of BCL Football held

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Two matches of Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) were held on Monday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the day's first match, Farashganj Sporting Club and Fortis Football Club Limited split points when their match ended in a tame goalless draw.
In the second match, Swadhinata Krira Sangha blanked Victoria Sporting Club by 2-0 goals.
In the proceeding, Naim and Sabbir scored one goal each for the winners' in the 45+1st and 50th minutes respectively.
A total of twelve renowned clubs are taking part in the league. The twelve clubs are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club.     -BSS


