Bashundhara continues winning spree

Defending champion Bashundhara Kings continued its winning run in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League celebrating the seventh consecutive match win on Monday following a 3-0 win over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in Cumilla.

Robson, Oscar and Sabuj netted the match winning goals on the day.

The boys are pleasing the fans of home venue, Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla, with their skills. In fact they succeeded in winning all the seven matches they played so far.

Winning all the matches, the defending champion team is topping the table with 21 points. Muktijoddha, the all red outfits, has three points playing one match less.

Now, there are three matches of the league today (Tuesday) at two different venues. Mohammedan Sporting Club will face Bangladesh Police Football Club in Cumilla at 3:00 pm. In the two other matches in Dhaka venue, Dhaka Abahani will meet Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 3:30 pm while Arambagh Krira Sangha will face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at 6:00 pm.





