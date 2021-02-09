Kazi Salahuddin takes vaccine

Former football superstar and present president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Kazi M Salahuddin took his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday morning at Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka.

The former striker said that he was interested to take the vaccine from the beginning after the country got its first batches of vaccine last month.

He said, "This vaccine was formulated after researches and it was Okayed to administer after trial. So people need not fear of taking this vaccine. I am feeling normal after the vaccine was administered."

Mugda Medical College Principal Professor Dr. Ahmedul Kabir, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and other stuffs were present there.







