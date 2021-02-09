Video
Home Back Page

2 Rohingya men killed in shootout with BGB

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

Bandarban, Feb 8: Two Rohingya drug traders were killed in a shootout with the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Naikhyangchhari upazila of Bandarban early Sunday, according to BGB.
 The deceased were identified as Md Jobayer and Din Mohammad.
Tipped off, a team of BGB-34 conducted a drive at Garjanbania Chakmapara and challenged a group of Yaba traders around 4:00am, said Yaar Hossain, Assistant Director of BGB-34 Battalion.
At one stage, the drug traders opened fire on the BGB men, forcing them to fire back in self-defence, he said. The criminals managed to flee the scene. Two BGB men were also injured in the exchange of fire, he added.
The BGB team also recovered one lakh Yaba pills, two guns, four cartridges and two shells of bullets from the spot. A case was filed in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge Anwar Hossain of Naikhyangchhari Police Station said the two were critically injured in the gunfight that took place at 1:30am.
They were rushed to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.  



2 Rohingya men killed in shootout with BGB
