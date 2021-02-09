‘Engage urban youths to develop accessing health service’

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, Chairperson of BRAC and Executive Chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), said SRHR agenda building is an ongoing process and understanding on different dimensions of health and social perspectives are required for ensuring better sexual and reproductive and health rights (SRHR) service.

He was speaking as chief guest at a programme of the virtual launching of Urban Health Innovation Challenge 2021: Healthy, Safe and Inclusive Cities, jointly organized by BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University and Urban Programme of World Vision Bangladesh in the city on Monday.

The contest aims to engage urban youths in developing cost-effective and innovative solutions for addressing two important issues - limited access to sexual and reproductive health services and information among adolescents and youths in urban slums, and increasing rate of sexual harassment/abuse in urban slums.

Chandan Z Gomes, Senior Director, Operations and Ministry Impact, World Vision Bangladesh, Brig Gen Dr Sharif Ahmed, Chief Health Officer, Dhaka South City Corporation and Brig Gen Md Jobaidur Rahman, Chief Health Officer, Dhaka North City Corporation joined the event as special guests.

Monju Maria Palma, Deputy Director, Urban Program, World Vision Bangladesh inaugurated the event. In her speech she said, "Every year four lakh people including children migrate internally in the country. They move to urban areas looking for better work and living opportunities but mostly end up in slums and hazardous environments. World Vision Bangladesh, a global child-focused development organization seeks to address these issues and by engaging youth-led sustainable solutions as the youth are the leaders of the future."

Dr Sabina Faiz Rashid, Dean and Professor, BRAC JPGSPH, BRAC University said, "Innovation and challenges are necessary for the urban context. The idea is to bring an academic research institute along with other stakeholders together to look for homegrown youth-led solutions that are sustainable and implementable."

Bachera Aktar, Assistant Director, the Center of Excellence for Gender, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (CGSRHR), James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University, presented the keynote. Chandan Z Gomes of World Vision said, "The prime focus of the contest is to find easy, cost-effective solutions to support the disadvantaged people."

Brig Gen Dr Md Sharif spoke about sexual harassment faced by adolescents living in urban slums and their limited access to sexual reproductive health service.





