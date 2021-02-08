City Bank elects Anwar Hosain as Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman



Dr. Md. Anwar Hosain Molla

He is also performing as the Member Secretary of Meghna Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee and previously performed as a Member of Social Islami Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee.

He is working as the Principal of Uttar BaddaIslamiaKamil Madrasah, Dhaka. He is also the Khatib of Ramna Police Complex Zame Mosque, Dhaka and is an Adjunct Faculty of Islamic Studies at Bangladesh Islami University, Dhaka.

He is a renowned Islamic Scholar and performing regularly as a speaker in different Islamic Programmes in radio, television, satellite channels and electronic and virtual media.

Dr. Anwar obtained Ph. D. Degree for his thesis on "Micro Credit and Zakat in alleviation of Poverty: A Comparative Analysis" and M. Phil. Degree for his thesis on "Madrasa Education and General Education for developing Human Resources in Bangladesh: A Comparative Study" from Islamic University, Kushtia.

He achieved M. A. degree in Islamic Studies from University of Dhaka and M. L. degree in Arabic Language and Islamic Culture from King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Anwar has written more than 26 books on Arabic and Islamic Studies.



