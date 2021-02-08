Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

City Bank elects Anwar Hosain as Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Dr. Md. Anwar Hosain Molla

Dr. Md. Anwar Hosain Molla

Dr. Md. Anwar Hosain Molla has been elected as the Chairman of The City Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee. Earlier he was a member of the same committee, says a press release.
He is also performing as the Member Secretary of Meghna Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee and previously performed as a Member of Social Islami Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee.
He is working as the Principal of Uttar BaddaIslamiaKamil Madrasah, Dhaka. He is also the Khatib of Ramna Police Complex Zame Mosque, Dhaka and is an Adjunct Faculty of Islamic Studies at Bangladesh Islami University, Dhaka.
He is a renowned Islamic Scholar and performing regularly as a speaker in different Islamic Programmes in radio, television, satellite channels and electronic and virtual media.
Dr. Anwar obtained Ph. D. Degree for his thesis on "Micro Credit and Zakat in alleviation of Poverty: A Comparative Analysis" and M. Phil. Degree for his thesis on "Madrasa Education and General Education for developing Human Resources in Bangladesh: A Comparative Study" from Islamic University, Kushtia.
He achieved M. A. degree in Islamic Studies from University of Dhaka and M. L. degree in Arabic Language and Islamic Culture from King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Anwar has written more than 26 books on Arabic and Islamic Studies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
City Bank elects Anwar Hosain as Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman
Abdus Samad re-elected as Vice Chairman of IBCF
India Govt to launch random e-scrutiny of corporate filings
Muhammad Abdullah joins ICMAB as Executive Director
Etihad Airways transforms operations with Microsoft AI capabilities
Emirates to trial app to facilitate pre-travel C-19 requirements
bKash first PCI DSS certified MFS provider ensuring customer security


Latest News
Woman strangled dead; husband held
PM stresses on wearing facemasks, wash hands even after taking vaccine
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
What happens at DJ parties?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft