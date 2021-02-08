Abdus Samad re-elected as Vice Chairman of IBCF



Alhajj Abdus Samad

Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu is one of the founder director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. He is the Vice Chairman of S. Alam Group.

He is the chairman of S. Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd.

He also is the Vice Chairman of Ekushey Television (ETV).

He is an executive member of Baitus Saraf Foundation and Chattogram Samity Dhaka.













