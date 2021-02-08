Video
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:57 PM
India Govt to launch random e-scrutiny of corporate filings

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Feb 5: The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is set to launch random electronic scrutiny of corporate filings later this year as it seeks to use technology to improve supervision and compliance, a top official said.
"There will be stratified random sampling of the returns. We are deciding the per centage of returns that will be taken up for electronic scrutiny," MCA secretary Rajesh Verma told TOI.
The computer-driven scrutiny will be similar to the one undertaken by the income tax authorities that take up a few returns. While the scrutiny work will begin earlier, Version 3 of MCA-21, which was announced in the
Budget, will have a system of red flags, which will include frequent resignation by auditors or directors, companies with a low paidup capital but high turnover or high level of related-party transactions.
While the database has moved to the electronic platform, the MCA field officers comprising regional directors and registrars of companies typically open the books when there is an investigation or a complaint. But, the government is now seeking to improve oversight as well as compliance.
The new electronic module will immediately send out an alert to companies if they miss the deadline for filing returns or other compliance. Similarly, non-filers will be tracked and, at first, prodded to file, all using electronic means, Verma said. Riskprofiling is also part of the same exercise.
In addition, MCA is moving to a pre-field and auto filing regime for returns that will help companies comply more easily. As part of the exercise, a web-based form is being implemented replacing the current system. "Nearly 90per cent pre-filling will happen," an officer said.    -TNN


