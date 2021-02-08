Muhammad Abdullah joins ICMAB as Executive Director



Muhammad Abdullah has joined the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) on Sunday as Executive Director, says a press release.Prior to joining the Institute Muhammad Abdullah served the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh as Senior Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports.He served more than 33 years in different Ministries as the Secretary; Rector; Divisional Commissioner; Additional Secretary; Managing Director, BOESL; Deputy Commissioner; UNO; Revenue Deputy Collector; Upazila Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner.