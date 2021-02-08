Emirates to trial app to facilitate pre-travel C-19 requirements

Emirates airline has partnered with GE Digital Aviation Software and TE FOOD to trial TrustOne, a mobile app that allows passengers to undergo COVID-19 PCR tests at special discounted rates.

The app also helps passengers adhere to the latest regulations and protocols, making travel seamless and more convenient, said a press release.

When using the app, Emirates customers with an upcoming flight booking will be offered special rates for COVID-19 PCR tests through Eurofins-one of the global independent market leaders in testing and laboratory services-at one of its global lab facilities.

Passengers can also manage all related information in one place, including finding lab locations, booking of appointments, and test results with minimal additional data entry needs. The app will first be launched as a trial, and the first phase has commenced in the UAE, France, UK, Spain and the Netherlands. The TrustOne app is now available for download on iOS or Android devices. -UNB















