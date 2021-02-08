bKash first PCI DSS certified MFS provider ensuring customer security

bKash achieves compliance certification for "Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards v3.2.1"as a service provider maintaining highest level of data security of the customers. bKash is the first ever MFS provider of Bangladesh which is now a PCI DSS certified company.

To be compliant with PCI DSS certification, bKash has deployed strong applications, system and network mechanism, regular monitoring and maintenance, which reflects robust backbone of its technology, data protection, cyber security and 'Process Policies Compliance'.

bKash has become one of the few companies in Bangladesh to achieve this certification, which holds high importance in both the local and global market, said a press release.

The compliance framework of PCI DSS certification is an industry-mandated set of standards to keep consumers' card data safe which means customers doing card transactions through bKash app are enjoying the highest level of security.

By attaining PCI DSS compliance standard, bKash has achieved recognition for ensuring safety and security of data of its 50+ million customers across the country.

Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash said, "Very few organizations in Bangladesh are PCI DSS certified. However, it is essential for a payment company to have this kind of certification for safeguarding the data rights of customers.

"bKash has always strived to achieve the utmost compliance standards in the industry through ensuring the security of its user's data, providing safe financial services, and strictly adhering to the instructions of the regulator. This continuous endeavor has allowed bKash to achieve the PCI DSS certification which will further enhance the confidence and trust of our customers and partners."

With the popularity of online shopping and growing number of card transactions, PCI DSS was created for providing additional level of protection for card issuers, cardholders and payment service providers.

It is a compliance framework intended to keep consumers' card data safe when it is used with merchants and service providers.PCI DSS compliance is one of the most stringent and most coveted security standard in the industry today and it is a required standard for any company that accepts, stores, processes or transmits cardholder data, said a statement.













