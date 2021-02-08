Video
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:57 PM
Tarikul Kamrul joins Evaly as COO

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

H M Tarikul Kamrul

H M Tarikul Kamrul

H M Tarikul Kamrul has recently joined Evaly as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Prior to joining E-valy.com Ltd, he worked as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Link3 Technologies Limited, says a press release.
Previously he worked at renowned companies like British American Tobacco, Robi Axiata Limited, MGH Group, Transcom Ltd, etc.
Tarikul has completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IBA, Dhaka University and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from North South University.
He will focus on the acceleration of e-commerce business growth of Evaly while introducing other new exciting app-based services to improve and digitalise the lifestyle of Bangladeshi people. His vision is to take Bangaldesh e-commerce and online business to global standard and Evaly as one of the leading Tech Brand across international markets.


