Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

All remaining 18,000 bank branches to be under CTS by September: RBI

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MUMBAI, Feb 5: As part of further improving, speeding up and fool-proofing the payments and settlement systems, the Reserve Bank on Friday said all the 18,000-odd branches which are outside the centralised clearing system called cheque truncation system will come under it by September.
The cheque truncation system (CTS) is in use since 2010 and covers around 1,50,000 bank branches across three cheque processing grids. All the erstwhile 1,219 non-CTS clearing houses have since been migrated to the CTS now.
Since around 18,000 more branches are still outside any formal clearing arrangement, to bring in operational efficiency in paper-based clearing and make the process of collection and settlement of cheques faster resulting in better customer service, it is proposed to bring all such branches under CTS by September, RBI said in a statement.
Separate operational guidelines will be issued within a month, it added.
The central bank also said it will set up a 24x7 helpline for digital payments services to secure them more against fraud and phishing.
The RBI's payment systems vision document envisages setting up a 24x7 helpline for addressing customer queries in respect of various digital payments, which, apart from building trust and confidence, will also reduce expenditure on both financial and human resources.
Under this scheme, major payments system operators will be required to have in place a centralised industry-wide 24x7 helpline to address customer queries in respect of various digital payments and give information on available grievance redressal mechanisms by September.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
City Bank elects Anwar Hosain as Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman
Abdus Samad re-elected as Vice Chairman of IBCF
India Govt to launch random e-scrutiny of corporate filings
Muhammad Abdullah joins ICMAB as Executive Director
Etihad Airways transforms operations with Microsoft AI capabilities
Emirates to trial app to facilitate pre-travel C-19 requirements
bKash first PCI DSS certified MFS provider ensuring customer security


Latest News
Woman strangled dead; husband held
PM stresses on wearing facemasks, wash hands even after taking vaccine
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
What happens at DJ parties?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft