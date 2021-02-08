Video
Zuckerberg part of $100 million ‘California Black Freedom Fund’

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

More than two dozen philanthropic organizations and corporations on Thursday launched the California Black Freedom Fund, a $100 million, five-year initiative that they say will provide resources to Black-led organizations in the state that are seeking to eradicate systemic racism.
The 25 funders include the philanthropic groups of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs as well as JPMorgan Chase.
The bank's involvement in the initiative follows its prior commitment to provide $30 billion to combat what it called systemic racism against Black and Latino people. That announcement had followed a wave of donations to racial equity groups after global protests against racism and police brutality in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.
This group said the new fund is intended to address a ``history of underinvestment'' by philanthropists in Black-led and powerbuilding organizations. It currently holds $32.4 million, with the rest of the money to be raised and distributed within the next five years to groups engaged in advocacy and other types of mobilization.
The fund says it plans to support Black-led organizations that are ``focused on stopping police violence, promoting education equity, improving health outcomes, championing voter registration and civic engagement and crafting policies around increasing access to housing.''    -AP


