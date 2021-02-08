Video
Business

Rahel Ahmed joins Nagad as CEO

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Rahel Ahmed

Rahel Ahmed has joined Nagad, the digital financial service arm of the Bangladesh Post Office, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Prior to joining the country's one of the top digital financial services, Ahmed was the managing director and the CEO of Prime Bank Ltd. He served the private commercial bank for three years as the top brass of the management team. He was also the deputy managing director and deputy CEO of the bank and had played a key role in the digitalisation of the bank, says a press release.
Ahmed started his career as a management trainee at ANZ Grindlays Bank in 1995. He worked in various capacities at the corporate banking division of the bank. He led the local corporate and international corporate divisions of Standard Chartered Bangladesh. From 2008 to 2014, Ahmed held important positions at the Emirates Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank PJSC in the United Arab Emirates.
Ahmed, who obtained an MBA from Maastricht School of Business in the Netherlands, attended numerous professional workshops and seminars at home and abroad and earned huge awards and honors.
Nagad now serves about three crore active clients, and about Tk 300 crore is now transacted through its platform on average every day. Nagad has presented the government an efficient digital platform to disburse various allowances among the poor and the marginalized people. Nagad has become very popular among the clients because of the opportunity to open an account just by dialing *167#, to pay utility bills without any charge, and cash-out funds at the half of the market rate.


