Tourism industry can play pivotal role for dev: Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said Bangladesh has vast prospect for tourism industry to grow but what we need is to sell the country's natural beauty and promote the hospitality industry.

He said the industry could play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country where huge hospitable people and bright prospect exist. What we need is proper planning and tourist friendly infrastructure.

The minister made the observation while speaking as chief guest at a webinar on the importance of digital technology for the development of tourism sector. Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) organized the event on Saturday in the city, said a press release.

Highlighting the need for using digital technology in various ways including marketing and group tracking, Wi-Fi facilities at tourist spots with modern amenities, the industry would be able to attract huge tourists from home and abroad.

He said, the country's tourism industry is now developed with growing infrastructures under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It is achieving new dimension.

The minister called upon the tour operators to come forward and take appropriate action plan matching with government initiatives to develop the industry as a vibrant and prosperous one .

Among others, Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Ram Chandra Das and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTO) Jabed Ahmed also spoke at the webinar.
























