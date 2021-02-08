Sonamasjid Land Port witnesses 194pc revenue growth in 7 months

Video
Monday, 8 February, 2021
Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

The Sonamasjid Land Port in Chapainawabganj, thought to be the 2nd biggest  land port of the country, witnessed a whopping revenue collection growth of 194 percent over the July-January period of the current fiscal year (FY21) fetching    TK 324.02 crore.
The revenue collection through this land port during the corresponding period       of the last fiscal year (FY20) was recorded at TK 110.43 crore. Thus the revenue collection through this land port witnessed an increase of TK 213.58 crore alongside exceeding the target.
Talking to BSS, Assistant Commissioner of Sonamasjid Land Port Mominul Islam said, "The businessmen are becoming interested to use this port since the standard of services has been increased in this port through increasing necessary manpower. As a result, the import and export activities are increasing that resulted in enhancement of revenue collection."
He said that to make the import and export operations much easier, around 90 percent of the bill of entries are being settled on the respective days while necessary arrangements have been made to offload goods on Friday if there is any such delay to offload goods due to unavoidable circumstances.
According the Sonamasjid Land Port Authority, the overall revenue collection through this port totalled TK 324.02 crore which was 6.25 percent higher than the seven-month revenue collection target of TK 304.96 crore for FY 21. The revenue collection target through this port in the current fiscal year is TK 481.36 crore.
The Sonamasjid Land Port authority fetched TK 96.22 crore as revenue in the first month of the year January which was TK 59 crore higher than January last year.
Through this land port, Bangladesh usually imports stone, rice, corn, onion, orange, grapes, poultry feed and machineries from neighbouring India while the country exports mosquito nets, jute bags, jute rope, rice burn oil and some RMG products.    -BSS


