PRAN Group to buy 12,000 tonnes tomato from Rajshahi region

RAJSHAHI, Feb 7: PRAN-RFL Group has targeted to procure 12,000 tonnes of tomato for processing tomato pulp in a bid to ensuring fair price of the produce to farmers and thereby foster agricultural economy of the region.

Director (Marketing) of PRAN-RFL Group Kamruzzaman Kamal said tomatoes will be procured from at least 10,000 farmers in Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj, Pabna and Dinajpur districts.

"We have collected around 5,300 tonnes, so far, and have started aseptically processing tomato pulp in Barind Industrial Park (BIP) of the group in Rajshahi." The company collected 7,000 tonnes of tomatoes from 8,400 farmers in the previous year.

Pran is promoting tomato farming to promote agricultural economy of the region and contract farmers are increasing by 20 percent a year under the programme. For this the company is providing training and farming inputs to farmers to achieve better value addition.

It has also created scopes of jobs for around 5,000 people in BIP, established in 2017. Set up on around 34 acres of land in Amanatpur area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabgonj highway in Godagari Upazila, the BIP also collect other seasonal agro-products including mango, olive and guava from local farmers directly and making pulp in the park.

Pran uses aseptic technology in producing pulp. This factory is completely environment-friendly and produces organic fertilizer and energy from wastage which treat an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP).

He said aseptic indicates free from contamination by harmful bacteria, viruses or other microorganisms.

Bangladesh no longer import tomato pulp to produce sauces and Praan plans exporting tomato sauce soon such products soon, Kamal added. He said BIP has been set up to make sure that the farmers are able to sell their products at low transport cost without any broker.

BIP Deputy General Manager Sarowar Hossain said Pran factory produces mango and tomato pulps and waits every year to procure naturally ripe tomato from the field. Wholesale traders purchase those tomatoes from the farmers and sell those at factory gate. This year they have also started buying tomatoes from the farmers from January-19.

Monirul Islam, a tomato farmer of Chowduar village, said he produce tomato on two-bigha of land and started plucking and selling tomatoes over 20 days back. Initially, he sold green tomatoes at Taka 1,500 per maund.

Subsequently, he sold tomatoes at Taka 1,200, Taka 800 and Taka 400 per maund respectively. Tomatoes can be plucked after every 14-day from the field. -BSS









