Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PRAN Group to buy 12,000 tonnes tomato from Rajshahi region

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

RAJSHAHI, Feb 7: PRAN-RFL Group has targeted to procure 12,000 tonnes of tomato for processing tomato pulp in a bid to ensuring fair price of the produce to farmers and thereby foster agricultural economy of the region.
Director (Marketing) of PRAN-RFL Group Kamruzzaman Kamal said tomatoes will be procured from at least 10,000 farmers in Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj, Pabna and Dinajpur districts.
"We have collected around 5,300 tonnes, so far, and have started aseptically processing tomato pulp in Barind Industrial Park (BIP) of the group in Rajshahi." The company collected 7,000 tonnes of tomatoes from 8,400 farmers in the previous year.
Pran is promoting tomato farming to promote agricultural economy of the region and contract farmers are increasing by 20 percent a year under the programme. For this the company is providing training and farming inputs to farmers to achieve better value addition.
It has also created scopes of jobs for around 5,000 people in BIP, established in 2017. Set up on around 34 acres of land in Amanatpur area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabgonj highway in Godagari Upazila, the BIP also collect other seasonal agro-products including mango, olive and guava from local farmers directly and making pulp in the park.
Pran uses aseptic technology in producing pulp. This factory is completely environment-friendly and produces organic fertilizer and energy from wastage which treat an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP).
He said aseptic indicates free from contamination by harmful bacteria, viruses or other microorganisms.
Bangladesh no longer import tomato pulp to produce sauces and Praan plans  exporting tomato sauce soon such products soon, Kamal added. He said BIP has been set up to make sure that the farmers are able to sell their products at low transport cost without any broker.
BIP Deputy General Manager Sarowar Hossain said Pran factory produces mango and tomato pulps and waits every year to procure naturally ripe tomato from the field.  Wholesale traders purchase those tomatoes from the farmers and sell those at factory gate.  This year they have also started buying tomatoes from the farmers from January-19.
Monirul Islam, a tomato farmer of Chowduar village, said he produce tomato on two-bigha of land and started plucking and selling tomatoes over 20 days back. Initially, he sold green tomatoes at Taka 1,500 per maund.
Subsequently, he sold tomatoes at Taka 1,200, Taka 800 and Taka 400 per maund respectively. Tomatoes can be plucked after every 14-day from the field.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
City Bank elects Anwar Hosain as Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman
Abdus Samad re-elected as Vice Chairman of IBCF
India Govt to launch random e-scrutiny of corporate filings
Muhammad Abdullah joins ICMAB as Executive Director
Etihad Airways transforms operations with Microsoft AI capabilities
Emirates to trial app to facilitate pre-travel C-19 requirements
bKash first PCI DSS certified MFS provider ensuring customer security


Latest News
PM stresses on wearing facemasks, wash hands even after taking vaccine
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Food Minister: Don't get confused over COVID vaccine propaganda
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
What happens at DJ parties?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft