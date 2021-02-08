Chinese firm hands over Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair Centre

China State Construction Engineering Corporation formally handed over the hand-over the Dhaka International Trade Exhibition Centre on Sunday. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi received the possession of the center from Chinese officials at a function in his office in Bangladesh Secretariat.

The construction of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal over 20 acres of land started on October 2017. The Chinese builders announced the completion of the construction work on Nov 30 last year.

The commerce minister said that the centre would provide a permanent venue to host fairs, product expositions and sourcing programmes throughout the year. China will also exhibit its products there twice a year.

So long Dhaka International Trade Fair would take place at Bangabandhu International Convention Center at Sher-e-Nagar in the city. From this year it would however take place at Purbachal new exhibition center.

It is set to open from March 17, but the Commerce Minister said it is not year clear whether it would take place in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is also a possibility to delay it as the Prime Minister has advised to go slow in the pandemic situation.

"We were preparing for the fair this year. Our preparations were centred on Mar 17 as the starting date. We initially got a consensus on this but because of the coronavirus situation, the prime minister has asked to proceed a bit slowly. I hope we can hold the fair at some point this year,"

According to the commerce ministry, the construction of the mega infrastructure was completed at a cost of Tk 7.73 billion, with the Chinese government providing Tk 5.2 billion in grants. The government provided the remaining Tk 2.31 billion including Tk 212.7 million from the EPB's own funds for this project.













