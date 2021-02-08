

BD can produce 1.20 lakh tonnes edible oil from Maize to reduce import

"Country's edible oil import dependency can be drastically reduced …if we start commercially producing edible oil from the cereal crop," he said after visiting oil and animal feed industries Limited at Mirzapur in Tangail on Saturday evening.

RAzzaque called upon entrepreneurs to make investment in the prospective business sector. He said Bangladesh has huge scope of oil production from Maize at a time its overall production as the third major cereal crop has increased significantly in the last ten years.

Its production now stands at 54 lakh tonnes. Now country's 95 percent Maize used for animal and fish feed and the rest 5 percent for human food.

Director General of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute Dr M Israil Hossen, Nasir Glassware and Tube Industries Limited General Manager M Fazlul Rahman and DGM Kazimul Bashar, among others, were present.

Assuring entrepreneurs for providing all out support, the minister said, adding " if the entrepreneurs come forward for oil production it would benefit the growers and also help to ensure nutrition security of the people."

Given the present Maize production level in the country nearly 1,20,000 tonnes Maize oil could be produced from the cereal, Dr M Israil Hossen said adding its market price would be nearly Taka 4,000 crore.

Along with oil production, he said corn flakes and corn chips can also be produced from the Maize. Presently, almost 52 countries in the world are producing edible oil from Maize, the informed.











Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh has enormous opportunities of producing edible oil from Maize as 1.20 lakh tonnes maize oil can be produced commercially in the country to substitute dependence on import."Country's edible oil import dependency can be drastically reduced …if we start commercially producing edible oil from the cereal crop," he said after visiting oil and animal feed industries Limited at Mirzapur in Tangail on Saturday evening.RAzzaque called upon entrepreneurs to make investment in the prospective business sector. He said Bangladesh has huge scope of oil production from Maize at a time its overall production as the third major cereal crop has increased significantly in the last ten years.Its production now stands at 54 lakh tonnes. Now country's 95 percent Maize used for animal and fish feed and the rest 5 percent for human food.Director General of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute Dr M Israil Hossen, Nasir Glassware and Tube Industries Limited General Manager M Fazlul Rahman and DGM Kazimul Bashar, among others, were present.Assuring entrepreneurs for providing all out support, the minister said, adding " if the entrepreneurs come forward for oil production it would benefit the growers and also help to ensure nutrition security of the people."Given the present Maize production level in the country nearly 1,20,000 tonnes Maize oil could be produced from the cereal, Dr M Israil Hossen said adding its market price would be nearly Taka 4,000 crore.Along with oil production, he said corn flakes and corn chips can also be produced from the Maize. Presently, almost 52 countries in the world are producing edible oil from Maize, the informed.