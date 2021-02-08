Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD can produce 1.20 lakh tonnes edible oil from Maize to reduce import

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

BD can produce 1.20 lakh tonnes edible oil from Maize to reduce import

BD can produce 1.20 lakh tonnes edible oil from Maize to reduce import

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh has enormous opportunities of producing edible oil from Maize as 1.20 lakh tonnes maize oil can be produced commercially in the country to substitute  dependence on import.
"Country's edible oil import dependency can be drastically reduced …if we start commercially producing edible oil from the cereal crop," he said after visiting oil and animal feed industries Limited at Mirzapur in Tangail on Saturday evening.
RAzzaque called upon entrepreneurs to make investment in the prospective business sector.  He said Bangladesh has huge scope of oil production from Maize at a time its overall production as the third major cereal crop has increased significantly in the last ten years.
Its production now stands at 54 lakh tonnes. Now country's 95 percent Maize used for animal and fish feed and the rest 5 percent for human food.
Director General of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute Dr M Israil Hossen, Nasir Glassware and Tube Industries Limited General Manager M Fazlul Rahman and DGM Kazimul Bashar, among others, were present.
Assuring entrepreneurs for providing all out support, the minister said, adding " if the entrepreneurs come forward for oil production it would benefit the growers and also help to ensure nutrition security of the people."
Given the present Maize production level in the country nearly 1,20,000 tonnes Maize oil could be produced from the cereal, Dr M Israil Hossen said adding its market price would be nearly Taka 4,000 crore.
Along with oil production, he said corn flakes and corn chips can also be produced from the Maize. Presently, almost 52 countries in the world are producing edible oil from Maize, the informed.







Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
City Bank elects Anwar Hosain as Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman
Abdus Samad re-elected as Vice Chairman of IBCF
India Govt to launch random e-scrutiny of corporate filings
Muhammad Abdullah joins ICMAB as Executive Director
Etihad Airways transforms operations with Microsoft AI capabilities
Emirates to trial app to facilitate pre-travel C-19 requirements
bKash first PCI DSS certified MFS provider ensuring customer security


Latest News
PM stresses on wearing facemasks, wash hands even after taking vaccine
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Food Minister: Don't get confused over COVID vaccine propaganda
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
What happens at DJ parties?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft