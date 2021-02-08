Rezaul urges all to receive vaccine without fear

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, on Sunday urged the countrymen not to being confused with the negative publicity, done by various vested-quarters, over the Covid-19 vaccine.

"People should not be confused with the issue of the Covid-19 vaccine as these vaccines have been disseminated to the rural areas including cities across the country amid the pandemic to ensure public health-safety," he said.

The minister made the call while exchanging views with reporters after taking the first dose of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in city's Mohakhali area.

He added that over 120 states across the globe are still unable to receive these vaccines but Bangladesh has been able to receive the vaccines in the quickest possible time for the diplomatic success and prudent management of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the crisis on earth.

Highlighting that some dishonest individuals are showing baseless fear about the vaccine alongside expressing insecurity about the unavailability of getting the vaccine in the right time, he urged everyone not to worry about these issues.

He called upon all to avoid all concerned propaganda and rumors over the COVID-19 vaccine and take the vaccines without any fear and confusion maintaining proper health guidelines as receiving vaccines is a time-befitting step in the very recent time.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the premier as she has managed the vaccines for the countrymen in proper time quickly. -BSS