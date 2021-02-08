Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 February, 2021, 2:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Rezaul urges all to receive vaccine without fear

Published : Monday, 8 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, on Sunday urged the countrymen not to being confused with the negative publicity, done by various vested-quarters, over the Covid-19 vaccine.
"People should not be confused with the issue of the Covid-19 vaccine as these vaccines have been disseminated to the rural areas including cities across the country amid the pandemic to ensure public health-safety," he said.
The minister made the call while exchanging views with reporters after taking the first dose of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in city's Mohakhali area.
He added that over 120 states across the globe are still unable to receive these vaccines but Bangladesh has been able to receive the vaccines in the quickest possible time for the diplomatic success and prudent management of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the crisis on earth.
Highlighting that some dishonest individuals are showing baseless fear about the vaccine alongside expressing insecurity about the unavailability of getting the vaccine in the right time, he urged everyone not to worry about these issues.
He called upon all to avoid all concerned propaganda and rumors over the COVID-19 vaccine and take the vaccines without any fear and confusion maintaining proper health guidelines as receiving vaccines is a time-befitting step in the very recent time.
He also expressed his gratitude towards the premier as she has managed the vaccines for the countrymen in proper time quickly.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rezaul urges all to receive vaccine without fear
Discussants at a virtual workshop titled 'Stopping Bank Erosion
5 women to get best joyeeta awards in Rajshahi
Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology
Every village to be turned into towns: Palak
Rotary Club distributes sewing machines, food stuff
Md Mesbahul Islam, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detained two drug dealers


Latest News
PM stresses on wearing facemasks, wash hands even after taking vaccine
14 dead after India glacier collapse
WI batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Changing the tune: Serbian artist turns weapons into instruments
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Youth held with Yaba in Sonargaon
CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine
Tendulkar is batting for sovereignty but shooting in the dark
Food Minister: Don't get confused over COVID vaccine propaganda
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Nationwide vaccination starts
Health Minister gets vaccinated
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Teenager killed by friends; main accused held
Saga of Amanda Gorman
Sensational robbery at jewellery shop in city's Rapa Plaza
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 292 fresh cases recorded
Blue Economy: Brighter future and sustainable growth
What happens at DJ parties?
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft