5 women to get best joyeeta awards in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 7: Five women will get five best joyeeta awards in Rajshahi divisional level on Tuesday.

They will be given the awards formally at a function at Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

This was revealed at a press briefing held at the conference hall of the Divisional Commissioner's office on Sunday.

A total of 40 women, five each from eight districts in the division, were nominated preliminary for the joyeeta reception.

Of them, ten were nominated for the divisional level and five best will be nominated finally among them in five different categories like economics, education and employment, successful mother, prevention of repression and social development sectors.

The top five will be given certificates, crest, rapper and Taka 25,000 each while 35 others certificates, crest and Taka 5,000 each.

The press conference was told that State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira is likely to address the reception-giving ceremony virtually as the chief guest.

Additional Divisional Commissioner Jakir Hossain, Divisional Director of Local Government Division Ziaul Haque and Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs Shobnom Shirin addressed the press conference.

Jakir Hossain said the government has taken various initiatives to create a women-friendly atmosphere in the country so that they can play an important role for the country's socioeconomic development.







